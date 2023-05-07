Aesir Fine Art Launches New Type of Service for Independent Artists and Galleries
Artist Service Plus is a new kind of service tailored to independent artists and galleries who want to showcase and sell their art online.
Our service reduces the workload and cost for an artist related to maintaining a high-quality website while providing a secure platform for buyers to purchase artwork”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesir Fine Art, an art advisory firm that usually provides assistance to private collectors, is proud to announce the launch of its new service, Artist Service Plus. This new service is tailored to independent artists who want to showcase and sell their art online. The platform offers an online showroom for artists to display their artwork, a short biography included in the profile and a secure sales process for the artworks.
The goal of Artist Service Plus is to create trust between the seller and the buyer of the artwork. To achieve this, Aesir Fine Art works with an escrow provider that processes the transactions. This way, both the seller and the buyer can rest assured knowing that they get what is agreed upon by contract.
"We understand that it can be difficult for independent artists to showcase and sell their artwork online," says Peter Reimers, CEO of Aesir Fine Art. “Unlike most other art platforms that treat art just like any other product, we know that buying art involves a unique set of considerations that has more in common with purchasing real estate. Our service reduces the workload and cost for an artist related to maintaining a high-quality website while providing a secure platform for buyers to purchase artwork.”
By prioritising trust and transparency in the buying process, the platform aims to create a positive experience for both artists and buyers. While other platforms may charge artists high commission fees (up to 50%), Artist Service Plus offers a subscription-based model with no commission fees, allowing artists to keep more of the profits from their sales.
Additional services such as advertising, PR services, and assistance with physical exhibitions can also be booked as an add-on to the subscription. This way, Aesir Fine Art caters to the specific needs of emerging artists.
A larger subscription is available for galleries to help manage multiple artists' profiles.
If you are an independent artist looking to showcase and sell your artwork online, visit artistserviceplus.com to learn more. Aesir Fine Art is committed to helping artists succeed in today’s competitive art market.
