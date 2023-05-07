PHILIPPINES, May 7 - Press Release

May 7, 2023 Villanueva lauds President's efforts to find jobs for Filipinos Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva lauded the efforts of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in finding employment opportunities for Filipinos in his trips abroad. Villanueva issued the remark as the government announced during Marcos' US trip that several American firms are set to hire at least 75,000 Filipino seafarers in the next three to four years. "Good news po ito sa ating mga kababayang mandaragat. Nagagalak tayo na may maganda silang patutunguhan sa kanilang paglalayag," the former TESDA chief said. "The President is indeed the best salesman of the country and we thank him for reaping investments and jobs for our people from his foreign trips," he added. President Marcos was also able to yield US$ 1.5 billion investment pledges and 6,700 jobs in the Philippines in his latest trip to the United States of America. "This is a welcome development, especially in addressing the unemployment in the country, which is at 4.8% equivalent to 2.47 million, as of February 2023," the Majority Leader said. Villanueva also said that Marcos' attendance in the coronation of King Charles III continues to put the Philippines in the conversation for investments and trade partnerships with other nations. "The government will continue to strengthen the economy and provide employment to the Filipinos. At the same time, it would still embark on missions to look out into the world for opportunities that could bring stability and prosperity into the people's lives," he said. Pushing for his Senate Bill No. 2035 that will establish the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) plan, the Majority Leader said the country needs to institutionalize more targeted policies to address the employment struggles of the people. The measure aims to serve as the country's long-term employment generation and recovery roadmap. "Habang naghahanap po tayo ng mga trabaho para sa bawat Pilipino dito at sa abroad, mas lalong kailangan ng isang employment strategy para maihanda ang ating labor force sa mga pangangailangan ng industriya," Villanueva said. The bill targets to provide the employment policy that is comprehensive, coherent, and future oriented, to be able to address the dynamic changes in the labor market. It will address challenges such as job-skills mismatch and potential skills gap in emerging industries; access to active labor market policies; handling specific needs of sectors, and the like. "As creating sustainable jobs for all Filipinos is our mission, we are more than ready to defend this bill on the Senate floor this week," Villanueva said. Villanueva pinuri ang pagsisikap ni PBBM na makahanap ng trabaho para sa mga Pilipino Pinuri ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva si President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa kanyang pagsisikap na makahanap ng oportunidad sa trabaho para sa mga Pilipino sa kanyang mga biyahe sa ibang bansa. Ginawa ni Villanueva ang pahayag matapos ianunsiyo ng pamahalaan na sa nagdaang US trip ng Pangulo, maraming kumpanya sa Amerika ang nangakong magha-hire ng mahigit 75,000 Filipino seafarers sa susunod na tatlo hanggang apat na taon. "Good news po ito sa ating mga kababayang marino. Nagagalak tayo na may maganda silang patutunguhan sa kanilang paglalayag," sabi ng dating Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) chief. "The President is indeed the best salesman of the country and we thank him for reaping investments and jobs for our people from his foreign trips," dagdag pa niya. Nagawang makalikom ni Pangulong Marcos ng US$ 1.5 bilyong investment pledges at 6,700 na trabaho sa Pilipinas sa kanyang huling pagbisita sa United States of America. "This is a welcome development, especially in addressing the unemployment in the country, which is at 4.8% equivalent to 2.47 million, as of February 2023," ayon pa sa Majority Leader. Sinabi pa ni Villanueva na ang pagdalo ni Marcos sa koronasyon ni King Charles III ay patuloy na naglagay sa Pilipinas sa usapin ng investments at trade partnership sa ibang mga bansa. "The government will continue to strengthen the economy and provide employment to the Filipinos. At the same time, it would still embark on missions to look out into the world for opportunities that could bring stability and prosperity into the people's lives," lahad pa ng senador. Sa pagsusulong ng kanyang Senate Bill No. 2035 o ang Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) bill, sinabi ng Majority Leader na kailangan ng bansang i-institutionalize ang maraming mga polisya para matugunan ang pakikibaka ng mga Pilipino na magkaroon ng trabaho. Layunin din ng panukala na gumawa ng long-term employment generation at recovery roadmap ng bansa. "Habang naghahanap po tayo ng mga trabaho para sa bawat Pilipino dito at sa abroad, mas lalong kailangan ng isang employment strategy para maihanda ang ating labor force sa mga pangangailangan ng industriya," sabi pa ni Villanueva. Target din ng panukala na magbigay ng employment policy na komprehensibo, magkakaugnay at future-oriented para matukoy ang dynamic changes sa labor market. Tutugunan din nito ang mga hamon tulad ng job-skills mismatch at potential skills gap sa mga umuusbong na industriya; access sa active labor market policies; paglawak ng tiyak na pangangailangan ng sektor at mga katulad nito. "As creating sustainable jobs for all Filipinos is our mission, we are more than ready to defend this bill on the Senate floor this week," pagtatapos pa ni Villanueva.