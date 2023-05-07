Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in St. Croix County, Wis.

TOWNSHIP OF GLENWOOD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the township of Glenwood, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., a St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched for a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch. Shortly after arrival, the deputy reported shots fired. The deputy sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where they later died. The involved individual fled and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

There is no threat to the community.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.