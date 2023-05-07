Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Lido

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 7, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Lido on its Web Extension

OKX is proud to announce the integration of Lido into its OKX Wallet web extension. This addition allows users to easily experience Lido's staking service via their OKX Wallet.



With the integration, OKX Wallet users can directly stake Ethereum (ETH) by visiting Lido's official website in the "Discover'' module.

In addition, the "Yield" module in OKX Wallet offers more than 100+ DeFi protocols, including Curve, Aave and SushiSwap, providing users with a variety of ways to participate in Ethereum staking and gain earnings according to their own needs and risk preferences.

Lido provides a liquid staking solution for proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, including post-Ethereum Merge consensus layer (formerly Ethereum 2.0) staking, as well as other Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains such as Polygon, Kusama, Solana and Polkadot.

