Invisalign is the most advanced aligner treatment in dentistry today
Invisalign is the new approach to orthodontics, allowing the patient to see the final result in advance.NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisalign, invisible braces, as otherwise known, are the means to straighten one’s teeth without the traditional metal braces. Invisalign braces are a bit like the braces used by athletes to protect their teeth from accidents.
However, they are much thinner, transparent, and less visible. Invisalign braces are clear, durable, made from medically approved, non-toxic plastic, and individually shaped to the patient's needs. Compared to traditional braces, these aligners are so transparent and almost invisible when worn, so no one notices that the patient is undergoing treatment to straighten their teeth.
Initially, at the first appointment with the orthodontist, the patient's mouth is scanned using the advanced intraoral scanner, and a digital orthodontic image is performed so that the patients know in advance of the anticipated final result within seconds. These braces are designed on a 3D computer image of the patient's mouth, and special software designs the teeth' movement with absolute precision.
During the treatment, they gradually and gently move the teeth into the desired and appropriate position. Thus, the design of orthodontics plays a decisive role in the final result. When the orthodontist correctly maps the movements of the patient's teeth and the patient complies with the instructions, then the treatment has excellent results.
Invisalign is often used for less complex problems when all that is required is a minor adjustment to the front six teeth. If the patient only has one or two crooked teeth or a small "crowding" problem in the front teeth that are ruining their smile or want a minor adjustment - an aesthetic improvement to their teeth. Invisalign can correct the problem within three months. It is recommended to wear the aligners 22 hours per day, taking them out to eat, brush, and floss. The patient receives the aligners for the treatment in 6 to 8 pairs at a time.
The Invisalign aligners need replacement with the next pair after 1 to 2 weeks. Generally, the patient's treatment progress is checked every 1 to 2 months, and that is when the patient receives new pairs of braces. The duration of a typical Invisalign orthodontic treatment depends on the severity of each case and ranges from 6 months to 2 years. In general, the average treatment time for all patients is approximately 12 to 14 months. The are several reasons to opt for Invisalign treatment.
The primary advantage is that the aligners are almost invisible. So, the patients can correct and straighten their teeth without being noticeable to others. Invisalign treatment is ideal for teens who need orthodontic treatment but don't want to feel embarrassed with metal braces. Also, the patient can continue to eat all foods as usual without changing their diet. In addition, unlike braces, which make it difficult to floss and maintain good oral hygiene, Invisalign braces can be removed to floss and brush teeth. Moreover, Ivisaligns have no metal supports or wires to cause discomfort and irritate the mouth and gums like traditional metal braces.
Also, as the pressure exerted is more gradual and gentle, this particular orthodontic treatment minimizes the possibility of causing root problems to the tooth. After two weeks, they can be replaced with a new set of aligners, and the process continues. That is similar to having metal braces readjusted. But the treatment is much easier because the patient spends less time in the orthodontist's chair for the necessary adjustments. Finally, invisible braces do not require metal brackets on the teeth or orthodontic glue, which may cause some enamel damage as traditional braces may do.
Overall, going to a fully-qualified orthodontist with long-term experience is of utmost importance for an effective outcome. Invisalign materials and technology are of the highest quality, but their design is critical to the results.
So, before one decides whether to go ahead with Invisalign or metal braces, it is vital to find a trained, certified, and experienced orthodontist. After a comprehensive teeth examination, they will determine which is best for achieving the desired results. If Invisalign is more effective than braces, or vice-versa depends on the patient's case.
