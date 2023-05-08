Old Telephone Linen Backed Photos Archive from American Telephone and Telegraph Co. - Over 300 Photos of Old Telephones

Old ATT Telephone Scripophily.com is the Gift of History RM Smythe Since 1880

Collecting Stock and Bond Certificates is extremely rewarding especially during times of stock market turmoil and rising inflation” — Bob Kerstein, Founder Scripophily.com

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripophily.com is offering an exciting collection of items from the early years of the American Telephone and Telegraph Company.

A Superb Archive of Nine Telephone Equipment Photograph Books. Ca. 1920’s to 1930’s though the equipment photographed is primarily from earlier periods in telephone history. An exceptional variety of approximately 300 photographs of early telephones and telephone components are represented with some of the equipment dating as far back as 1878. In addition to the equipment represented, nearly 100 additional photos of various schematics and designs of telephone equipment are included bringing the total number of photos to approximately 400. These are first generation photographs and all are linen backed to facilitate their binding within the volumes. Recently acquired from a private collection, these photo albums were lodged in a corporate archive for many years. A typed list index indicating the specific photos is attached to the front of each volume. The photos are generally in excellent condition. Bindings display some marginal wear but remain intact. Truly an extraordinary and rare opportunity to acquire such a visually important trove of technology images related to the early telephone. https://scripophily.net/old-telephone-photos-archive-from-att-over-300-photos-of-old-telephones/

We are also offering an early American Bell Telephone Company (ATT) issued to and signed by Thomas Sanders issued in 1880. https://scripophily.net/early-american-bell-telephone-company-att-issued-to-and-signed-by-thomas-sanders-1880/ In addition, we have an early American Bell Telephone Company issued to and signed by Henry Cabot Lodge- 1880 https://scripophily.net/american-bell-telephone-company-issued-to-and-signed-by-henry-cabot-lodge-1880/.

We also have a Alexander Graham Bell signed letter - PASSCO Certified. Alexander Graham Bell (1847-1922). Scientist; Inventor of the telephone; Educator. Bell’s interest in transmitting speech electrically was an outgrowth of his interest in speech and in communicating with the deaf. He worked out the basic principles of the telephone in 1874, and was granted a patent for it in March 1876. Imprinted letterhead from his home Beinn Bhreagh in Nova Scotia. Bell writes to Edward Hall, Vice-president of American Telephone & Telegraph Company; “...upon my return from Washington I shall be glad to place in your hands one of the original printed copies of the telephone prospectus which I wrote for the English Company Mar. 25, 1878.” Dated Dec. 5. Written in a secretarial hand and signed at the conclusion by Bell. https://scripophily.net/alexander-graham-bell-signed-letter/

Scripophily.com, a leading online dealer of antique stocks and bonds, is offering collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history. The company specializes in rare and unique stock certificates, bonds, and other financial documents, dating back as far as the 1700’s.

Scripophily, the study and collection of stocks and bonds, has become increasingly popular in recent years, and Scripophily.com is at the forefront of this growing trend. The company offers a vast selection of rare and historical documents from around the world, including railroad bonds, mining stocks, dot com’s, banks, and even autographed certificates from famous business leaders.

For those interested in selling their own antique stocks and bonds, Scripophily.net is a buyer of unique certificates and autographs. The company will evaluate and appraise your documents, and then make an offer to buy them if we feel there is a market to sell them.

"We're passionate about the history and value of these rare financial documents, and we want to share that passion with our customers," said Bob Kerstein, Founder of Scripophily.com. "We believe that scripophily is not just a hobby, but a wonderful opportunity that can provide both educational and historical benefits."

