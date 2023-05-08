Submit Release
Globedecor Offers Free Shipping and 10% Discount on Home Decor Products and Accessories

Globedecor International

Globedecor Introduces New Offer of Free Shipping and Discount on Home Decor Products and Accessories for a Limited Time

Our goal is to provide our customers with high-quality home decor products at affordable prices, so they can create the perfect ambiance in their homes.”
— CEO of Globedecor
TORRANCE, CA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Globedecor, the innovative online home decor retailer, is currently offering customers Free Shipping and a 10% Discount on all of their products. With a wide range of products available, including decor, furniture, garden & patio, kitchen and dining, nautical, wall decor, and gifts, customers have the opportunity to create a living space that reflects their personal style.

According to satisfied customer Dixie, "These napkin rings are gorgeous!! Exquisite! The price was very reasonable but they look like they came from a high-end store. I highly recommend them." With an extensive collection of home decor products and accessories, including unique items such as mother of pearl napkin rings and wooden ship wheels, customers can choose from a variety of styles, colors, and textures to enhance their living space.

Globedecor's CEO believes that every home should be a reflection of the people who live in it, and the company is committed to providing customers with high-quality home decor products at affordable prices. With a user-friendly website and knowledgeable customer service team, the shopping experience is hassle-free.

Another customer, Andrea Almeida says, "I am extremely pleased with my order and customer service purchasing from Globedecor’s shop. I purchased a wall mount lantern/hurricane that I thought was the perfect addition to a poorly lit hallway in our home."

This limited-time offer of Free Shipping and a 10% Discount won't last forever, so visit globedecor.com today to start browsing their impressive selection of home decor products and accessories.

Shailesh Yadav
Globedecor International
+1 714-496-6646
info@globedecor.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

