First Time In Berlin! Persian Soul/Blues Artist, Rana Farhan.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 13th, Kesselhaus in Berlin will host a performance by renowned Persian soul/blues artist, Rana Farhan.

Rana’s music has been described as a “fusion of Persian and Western music,” combining classical Persian poetry with modern jazz, blues, and rock. Her soulful voice and passionate lyrics have earned her a devoted following in Iran and beyond. The music transcends time and erases all borders, creating a sound that is both timeless and universal. With each new release, Rana redefines a genre that seems to be hers alone.

Rana’s virtual popularity in Iran is what led Iranian filmmaker Bahman Ghobadi to feature her in his award winning film, “No One Knows About Persian Cats.” Ghobadi says Rana is an important figure in the Iranian music scene today. “Like a needle and thread, Rana stitches East and West together through her music.”

The concert at Kesselhaus will be a special event for fans of Rana Farhan. She is dedicating the show to the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in Iran and will be performing some of her most beloved songs, as well as some new material. This is a rare opportunity to experience the power and beauty of Rana Farhan’s music in a live setting.

The concert will take place on June 13th at Kesselhaus in Berlin. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the Kessellhaus box office.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the unique and captivating music of Rana Farhan.

For more information, please visit Rana's website at ranafarhanmusic.com

