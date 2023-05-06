Next Generation Memory Market To Reach US$ 21.4 Billion By 2028

Next Generation Memory Market

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Next Generation Memory Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the next generation memory market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global next generation memory market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Next Generation Memory ? :

Next generation memory (NGM) offers higher performance, lower power consumption, and greater capacity. It offers faster reading and writing speeds, lower latency, and higher endurance as compared to traditional memory technologies. It also helps in handling the increasing amount of data generated by high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, NGM finds extensive applications in the telecommunications, information technology (IT), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries across the globe.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

• Avalanche Technology

• Crossbar Inc

• Fujitsu Limited

• Honeywell International Inc

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Intel Corporation

• Micron Technology Inc

• Nantero Inc

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• SK hynix Inc

• Spin Memory Inc

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Next Generation Memory Industry ? :

At present, rapid digitization and increasing amounts of data generated by businesses are catalyzing the demand for faster, more efficient, and higher-capacity memory technologies. This represents one of the key factors influencing the market positively across the globe. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), AI, and machine learning (ML), in a wide range of applications like autonomous vehicles and smart homes are bolstering the growth of the market.

Besides this, NGM technologies require advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques, such as nanoscale lithography and 3D integration. Advancements in these techniques are catalyzing the production of higher-quality NGM devices at lower costs, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities of NGM technologies to reduce costs and increase their accessibility to a wider range of applications is stimulating the growth of the market around the world.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

• Non-Volatile

o Magneto-Resistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM)

o Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM)

o Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM)

o 3D Xpoint

o Nano RAM

o Other Non-Volatile Technologies (Phase change RAM, STT-RAM, and SRAM)

• Volatile

o Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

o High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

Breakup by Wafer Size:

• 200 mm

• 300 mm

• 450 mm

Breakup by Storage Type:

• Mass Storage

• Embedded Storage

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• BFSI

• Consumer Electronics

• Government

• Telecommunications

• Information Technology

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

