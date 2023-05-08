Graphene-X to Launch Groundbreaking New LIMITLESS backpack via Kickstarter Beginning May 16
First-of-its-kind backpack features revolutionary technology and Nobel-prize winning material.HONG KONG, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphene-X, a trailblazing company known for their innovative and progressive clothing line, is set to launch their highly-anticipated Kickstarter on May 16 featuring the LIMITLESS Backpack. Engineered to outperform and replace more than just one alternative product, this groundbreaking backpack is the only one of its kind to use “Graphene,” a lightweight and high-strength material that won its discoverers the Nobel prize of physics in 2010.
“Graphene is the toughest, thinnest and lightest material ever discovered and we believe it will soon revolutionize whole industries” said Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO. “It has been empowering our urban-technical and adventure ready clothing since 2019, and because of its durability, allows us to confidently offer a lifetime guarantee for all of our Graphene-based products – even our socks!”
Stronger than steel and harder than diamonds, this weather-resistant, urban-adventure Graphene backpack was engineered for versatility and adaptability. With a spacious storage capacity, the Graphene-X LIMITLESS backpack accommodates large laptops, tripods, bicycle helmets, wine bottles in thermos-insulated compartments, and more, making it the perfect companion for any journey. The sleek design has been thoughtfully crafted for the city dweller and adventure enthusiast with hidden pockets, slings, adjustable straps, and reflective accents, all in an efficient 25-liter capacity.
The first product of Graphene-X, the Alpha Series jacket, launched on Kickstarter in 2019 and quickly raised nearly half a million dollars between 2,000 backers in 70 countries. Now with six successful Kickstarter campaigns under their belt, Graphene-X has developed a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products on or before the quoted timeframe.
“We believe these Kickstarter campaigns offer a mutually-exclusive benefit – our backers receive our latest innovation before anyone else and at the best possible price, while our products thrive with thousands of eyes to examine and provide feedback on the prototype,” said Barros. “This invaluable input allows us to refine and enhance the final product before moving to bulk production.”
During the Kickstarter campaign, backers will be able to land the product for $199, a fraction of the retail value expected to sit around $299. For more information about the LIMITLESS backpack, or to join the Kickstarter waitlist, please go to https://www.limitlessbackpack.com/
About Graphene-X
Graphene-X (www.graphene-X.com) is a trailblazing developer of advanced clothing and gear using the unique properties of graphene, allowing for high-performance, lifelong durability, and environmentally sustainable solutions. With a mission to revolutionize the world through state-of-the-art construction and long term product viability, Graphene-X proudly supports the advancement of Graphene technology and continues to encourage its potential application across industries.
