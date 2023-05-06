Submit Release
Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement on passing of former Senator Leo Dow

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday issued a statement following the May 3 passing of former New Mexico Sen. Leo Dow.

“Senator Dow was an esteemed leader in his community and a dedicated public servant. He bravely served our country during World War II before becoming a successful businessman and entering public service.

“During his time as a state senator he earned a reputation of working with colleagues across the aisle and in both chambers, and he was highly regarded and respected by his peers across the political spectrum. He was particularly close with U.S. Senator Pete Domenici, with whom he worked closely to ensure crucial funding and programs were supported in New Mexico.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

