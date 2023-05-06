Sadler Sports & Recreation Insurance Announces Release of 2023 Youth Football Insurance Program

Sadler Sports & Recreation Insurance has announced its 2023 insurance program for football teams, associations and conferences. The online system is now accepting enrollments for effective dates of June 30, 2023 and later. Almost any youth football league can qualify for this program if they follow the safety rules of their state high school association. See the 12 reasons why this program blows away the competition. http://www.sadlersports.com/ayf/

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sadler Sports & Recreation Insurance has announced its 2023 insurance and risk management program for football teams, associations and conferences. The program is endorsed by American Youth Football and American Youth Cheer.

11,000+ youth tackle/flag/cheer teams experience an incredible combination of savings, speed and ease of enrollment with our instant online quote/pay/print, broad coverages, easy to implement risk management templates for the protection of players and volunteers, and personalized service when you need it.

Sadler's youth football/cheer insurance program has consistently set the bar in the industry with its custom coverages, low rates, automated enrollment including instant issuance of documents/certificates, and free best in industry risk management resources. This includes a Sample AYF/AYC Risk Management Plan, Brain Injury/Concussion Risk Management Plan for Youth Tackle Football / Cheer, and Safe Sport Child Abuse Plan.

Unlike most competitors, the Sadler/AYF program automatically includes critical General Liability coverage for Sex Abuse & Molestation and Non Owned and Hired Auto Liability.

The automated system allows clients to apply for coverage online and complete the entire transaction from application to receipt of documents in as little as 10 minutes. Clients have the ability to print their documents and access other services at any time through the user-friendly website, http://www.sadlersports.com/ayf.

Their highly-rated customer service agents can be contacted via phone, online chat, and email.

Sadler Sports & Recreation continuously looks to educate coaches, players, administrators and parents on injury prevention, and is a leader in bringing awareness to the issues surrounding child abuse and brain injury. The AYF/AYC Risk Management Plan is a template that can be adopted and implemented by administrators and serves as written documentation of procedures and educational awareness training. The template is a single source for policies and procedures on child abuse prevention, brain injury, sudden cardiac arrest, heat illness, lightning safety, emergency action plan, instruction, supervision, facilities, equipment, sports injury care, and auto safety. Sadler was the industry leader in 2020 with its COVID return to play risk management templates which allowed many leagues to continue with their seasons (where allowed by state and local law) while reducing risk of COVID transmission liability.

Sadler also automatically includes purchasers of the AYF/AYC-endorsed program in a database from which injury data is gathered to produce injury reports. Information from these reports have been part of important studies comparing injuries among age groups only vs injuries in age/weight categories and concussions within AYF/AYC.

