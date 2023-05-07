Techcastle – A London Based Agency Revolutionising Digital Solutions for Startups and SMEs
A global team of experts with a unique approach to digital services, committed to success.STOKE-ON-TRENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Techcastle Digital Ltd, founded in January 2023 by Rakibul Hasan, Angus Kennedy, Leon Kennedy, and Saifur Rahman, is set to become a leading digital solutions provider in the realms of website development, digital marketing, and British-style content development. The company's unique story, combined with its global team, commitment to innovation, and collaborative approach, ensures that startups, SMEs, and entrepreneurs worldwide receive high-quality, tailored solutions to help them achieve success.
The Birth of Techcastle Digital Ltd
Techcastle Digital Ltd's journey began when Leon Kennedy traveled to Dhaka for a project and met Rakibul Hasan, a dedicated and motivated professional with a strong team in Bangladesh. Impressed by the quality of work, professionalism, and the vibrant energy of Dhaka, Leon decided to join forces with Rakib in launching a technology-first company.
In 2022, Rakib relocated to the UK, and together with Leon, they started Techcastle Digital Ltd. They invited Leon's father, Angus, a renowned British writer, author, and motivational speaker, to join their venture, ensuring that Techcastle could offer top-notch, creative content for any business. Saifur Rahman Khan, a senior project manager in the SAAS industry, also joined as a partner, bringing his expertise in ensuring the success of every project.
A Unique Blend of Experience and Expertise
Techcastle Digital Ltd prides itself on its diverse team, whose collective experience spans over 12 years in the industry. The founders bring a wealth of knowledge and skills from their respective backgrounds, ensuring that Techcastle offers a wide range of services to cater to the unique needs of every client.
Rakibul Hasan has two successful startups in Bangladesh: Brightman, an online store for gentlemen, and Pixamatics, a software company. Leon and his father Angus jointly own The Blue Buzzard Property Company Ltd in England. This combination of expertise in technology, marketing, and content creation enables Techcastle to deliver a comprehensive range of digital solutions.
Our Values: Collaboration, Innovation, and Professionalism
At Techcastle Digital Ltd, we strive to uphold the values of innovation, collaboration, and professionalism in every aspect of our work. Our commitment to transparency and keeping our word means that our clients can trust us as partners in their success. Our goal is not only to provide high-quality digital solutions but also to become a trusted partner for our clients throughout their business journey.
Empowering Entrepreneurs and Creating Jobs
Techcastle Digital Ltd is driven by a passion for helping entrepreneurs from the UK and around the world achieve their goals through better service and commitment. The company is dedicated to creating employment opportunities both in London and Dhaka, with a management office based in London, UK, and a back-office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. By fostering a diverse and skilled workforce, Techcastle aims to contribute to the growth and prosperity of both regions.
Services Tailored for Startups, SMEs, and Entrepreneurs
The company offers a wide range of digital services, including website development, digital marketing, and British-style content development, specifically designed to cater to the needs of startups, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. Our team's extensive experience and expertise enable us to provide tailored solutions that help our clients stand out in today's competitive business landscape.
Join Us on Our Journey
Techcastle Digital Ltd is on a mission to revolutionise the digital solutions industry and help businesses around the world achieve their full potential. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and discover the unique benefits of partnering with Techcastle Digital Ltd.
