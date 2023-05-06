Gripping New Crime Drama "Binded by Tragedy" Available Now on Amazon Prime

Binded By Tragedy Poster Binded By Tragedy Poster Amazon

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Binded By Tragedy , is a powerful crime drama film based on the mind of published author Creighton Hobbs, this film is about a story of love, revenge, and, ultimately, redemption for a man struggling to escape the darkness of his past.After Bobby's release from prison, his plans for a fresh start are derailed by the mafia he was born and bred to. He's dragged back to a life of crime and learns his only chance to break free is to embrace the early training of hisyouth. Binded By Tragedy debuted on Amazon Prime Video on May 4, 2023. Non-members and members can rent or purchase this feature film on Amazon.com.“This is a movie like you have not ever seen before in your life,” explains Hobbs, who is originally from the small town of Escatawpa, Mississippi, and now resides near Mobile, Alabama. “I want to give the people something new and fresh to watch that is truly unique that will keep you glued to your seat.”The film takes viewers through the unbelievable journey of Bobby played by Jasper Wilkerson, you will feel like you are walking with Bobby in every step of his journey. Of course, just like the mafia there is always a new twist and turns that you just do not expect. The supporting cast of Binded By Tragedy such as Julian Betts who plays Bobby's best friend Jimmy. And Michele Rossi who plays Bobby’s wife in Binded By Tragedy is just outstanding with their performance.Acclaimed as “totally unique” and “nothing you have ever seen before,” Creighton Films premieres Binded By Tragedy a film with Amazon Prime Video as its exclusive streaming partner. It is an emotional roller coaster ride and will leave viewers wondering, “What is going to happen next?” Director and scriptwriter Creighton Hobbs has always wanted to go the extra mile for everyone to enjoy his movies. Binded By Tragedy is no exception to a very true statement.For more information about Binded By Tragedy and to view the trailer, visit the official website at www.bindedbytragedy.com or our IMDb page: Binded By Tragedy IMDB For additional press materials, please email us bindedbytragedy@yahoo.com.About Creighton FilmsCreighton Hobbs and Creighton Films have created true-to-life documentary films and now other genres as well. Using new media and internet video distribution, Creighton Films has created its latest feature film Binded By Tragedy.To learn more about Creighton Films, please visit www.bindedbytragedy.com Binded By Tragedy can be viewed by clicking the following links on Amazon US and UK LINK:Binded By Tragedy is also to be viewed worldwide on the following link: V O D | My Production Ltd

The official Binded By Tragedy Trailer