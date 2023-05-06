Genzers.ai: Revolutionizing AI chatbots and translation services in India - AI Services for Make in India and the World
Our AI Capabilities - Your AI Transformations”HYDERABAD, INDIA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GenzTechnologies is an innovative AI startup in India that specializes in developing chatbots with conversational AI.
— Sravanthi Upadrasta
The company's expertise goes far beyond chatbots - it also offers a range of AI-based translation, transcription, and PDF translation services, revolutionizing the industry. They also provide powerful REST API integration, which makes it easy for anyone to integrate and start using its services right away.
At the heart of GenzTechnologies's offering is an in-house developed, multilingual, conversational AI chatbot with ChatGPT integration. They also offer speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities that can translate voice commands into text and vice versa. With its state-of-the-art translation technology, GenzTechnologies is able to provide accurate translations of text, audio and video in multiple languages. GenzTechnologies can even transcribe audio and video files and offers transcription services for companies looking to improve the accessibility of their content. One of the most difficult problems in translation is PDF translation, but GenzTechnologies has solved this problem with its unique technology. GenzTechnologies's PDF translation capabilities allow companies to translate PDFs into multiple languages, making it easier to communicate with a wider audience and increase reach.
In addition, GenzTechnologies is a Startup India recognized company, and is committed to the Make in India initiative.
The company has been actively working towards creating job opportunities in India and contributing to the growth of the country's economy. GenzTechnologies believes that by creating high-quality AI products and services, it can help other Make in India initiated companies succeed in the global market.
As far as AI Products and Services companies are concerned, GenzTechnologies is one of the very few companies who have experimented in the LLM and GPT space in India. They have integrated their Translation capabilities with LLaMa Index, Langchain, ChatGPT, GPT4J, Dolly, Alpaca etc to name a few. They have also experimented and achieved awesome results with integrations with Chatbots that can answer queries from data in databases, PDF files, excel, word, PPTs etc to name a few. Their technology can also create Vector based indexes and answer queries pertaining to entire websites which are loaded into the index within a matter of a few minutes.
We spoke with the CEO, Sravanthi Upadrasta, who is pursuing her PhD (Doctorate) from IIIT Hyderabad, a Tier 1 University in India. She says, "given the much needed hype going on in the recent months in AI and ML, it is time for everyone to jump onboard in order to stay competitive. AI is going to creep into multiple aspects of our every day life, and it is already visible. Putting aside all the negative press on AI, AI is going to be a life changer and in a few cases, will also be a life saver and a life giver." The products that the company is building is being built for scale by being deployed on Public cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and GCP.
In conclusion, GenzTechnologies is a pioneer in the field of AI-based chatbots and translation services in India. With their expertise in developing chatbots with conversational AI, as well as their powerful translation, transcription, and PDF translation capabilities, they are poised to change the way businesses communicate and interact with their customers. Through REST API integration, GenzTechnologies is making its services accessible to everyone and contributing to the growth of the AI industry in India.
