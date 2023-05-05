Minister Ramofafia graces SINU’s graduation

Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) Hon Rexon Ramofafia is the Guest of Honour at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) graduation ceremony today (Friday 5 May, 2023).

Delivering his Keynote address, Hon Ramofafia congratulates the 700 graduands and said, their success is achieved through sheer hard work and preservation of both graduates as well as professors, lecturers and tutors.

“I am informed that out of this total 700 graduands, 451 graduands or 65.5 percent are females while 238 graduands or 34.5 percent are males. This is very encouraging for gender balance and development,” Hon Ramofafia said.

He encouraged graduands to meet the challenges head on with their heads held high and their hearts wide open.

“It’s not enough to simply try to get by in life. That doesn’t move the nation and the world forward. You must try to excel in everything you do; strive for excellence in every task, large or small,” Minister Ramofafia adds.

He congratulated SINU on attaining its 10th Anniversary which was celebrated last month. Hon Ramofafia said the graduation theme, ‘Your Future is our Commitment’ is always relevant, inclusive, innovative and encompassing at all times and occasions.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, SINU also celebrated the University’s 10th Anniversary with the theme ‘Our Decade of Resilience, Our Commitment for Future of Hope.’

“I believe these two themes complement each other. They clearly and best summarize the difficult journey and path of the University over the last decade. At the same time, I believe the themes are very fitting and most appropriate at this time and age.”

The Minister assured SINU of the national government’s continued commitment of assistance, partnership and support to the University since its establishment.

He said the range of assistances to SINU by the Government demonstrate that the Government has not been sitting on its hands and turning a blind eye to SINU.

“Be rest assured that the 10th Anniversary celebration and the Graduation celebrated today provide a new dawn for the Solomon Islands Government and SINU,” Minister Ramofafia said.

– MNPDC Press