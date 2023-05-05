Coronation of King Charles III 

CANADA, May 5 - The historic Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III will take place May 6 at Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom. His Majesty will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

His Majesty the King first visited Prince Edward Island as Prince of Wales in 1983 and traveled to the Island again in 2014 along with the Duchess of Cornwall.

“It’s the first time our constitutional monarchy will recognize a new Sovereign in 70 years, and it is both a historic and significant moment in our history. I wish King Charles III health and prosperity during his reign and look forward to welcoming His Majesty and Queen Camilla on a visit to PEI at some time in the future.” - Premier Dennis King

Government House, the Shaw building, and other prominent buildings across the province will take part in an international illumination initiative, lighting the structures emerald green to mark the Coronation and recognize the new reign of His Majesty King Charles III this weekend on May 6 and 7, 2023.

PEI will observe this historic event at an outdoor public ceremony held by Lieutenant-Governor Antoinette Perry tomorrow, May 6, at Government House.

More information is available here

