Australian Model Set To Join Sway TV
Ex bachelor contestant and fan favorite making waves in the US, returning to screens around the world.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized Australian model, Natalie Sady is set to join the Sway TV network located at Studio Place in Los Angeles, California. It has not been announced yet which show Natalie will be joining but founder of the Sway TV network, Andy Waldman has said ‘It’s a huge coup for us to have Natalie coming on board. We’re all excited to have her joining the network.’
Sway TV which is located at Studio Place, Los Angeles is a live stream shopping network that specializes in ‘shoptainment’ providing viewers with not only shopping but entertainment via talk shows, interviews and give aways. Sway TVs new take on live stream shopping has garnered them a huge following thanks to their flagship show Good Day Live featuring interesting guests like Albert Preciado, Ed Begley Jnr and Kim Hale.
‘Natalie is a perfect fit for our network. With her extensive modeling background and large following we believe she can help us grow the network’ - Andy Waldman.
Natalie has had an impressive career. She began her career in Australia and has appeared in campaigns for Windsor Smith, Delta Goodrem Intimates, Arrivals and Departures magazine, celebrated Australian designer Jason Grech, Dr Rey Shapewear, Target and even appearing with former Miss Universe Jen Hawkins for Loveable Intimates. Natalie has appeared on The Price Is Right Australia, A Current Affair, Today Tonight and was a major competitor on Season One of The Bachelor Australia. She was a regular the Spring Racing Carnival, often dressed by Australian designer David Medwin. Most recently Natalie has been seen as the face of the spiritual network High Vibe TV.
This won’t be Natalie’s first time appearing on Sway TV. Earlier this year she appeared on Good Day live as a guest. ‘When the audience makes it clear they enjoy someone on the network and there is an opportunity to continue that relationship, you need to make that happen’.
While we don’t know which show Natalie will be appearing on, we do know she’ll make her first appearance at the end of Spring. Stay tuned.
