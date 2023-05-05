Fab-Form Announces Change of Year-End to 30th June

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. FBF ("Fab-Form") today announces that its Board of Directors has approved a change in Fab-Form's fiscal year end from December 31 to June 30. This change in fiscal year end from December 31 to June 30 is being made to better align Fab-Form's reporting calendar. We received the required approval from the tax authorities to affect the change.

Fab-Form's latest financial year ended on 31 December 2022. The new financial year end means that, following the audited report to issue in respect of the 30 June 2023 financial year, the Company's next audited financial report will cover the six-month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, and will be filed in accordance with the section 4.2 of the National Instrument 51-102. Subsequent annual financial reports will cover the twelve months ending 30 June.

Reporting requirement on interim periods, including the comparative reporting periods will be in accordance section 4.8 of the National Instrument "N51-102".

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd ("Fab-Form") is a leading concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are more sustainable and efficient for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 1999.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements do not guarantee future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

