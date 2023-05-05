TrustBIX Inc. Announces Changes to the Executive Team

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. TBIX TBIXF ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that on April 30, 2023, Mr. Tom Ogaranko stepped down as Chief Innovation Officer and has agreed to join the TrustBIX Advisory Board. The Board of Directors expressed their tremendous gratitude for Tom’s contributions to the Company over the years.

“We thank Tom for his excellent work as Chief Innovation Officer. He has been key to the success of our development and growth strategies, allowing us to deploy our technology and support sustainability in many industries. We are excited to continue working with him as one of our advisors,” said Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO.

In addition, on May 3, 2023, Ms. Deborah Wilson has stepped down as an Officer of the Company and her role has changed from Chief Industry Engagement Officer to the new position of Senior Vice President, Channel Sales and Industry Relations. This will allow her to redirect her focus away from executive operational duties to revenue growth. She will be responsible for developing and realizing BIX solutions with the Company’s resellers and industry partners to ensure mutual revenue and profits.

