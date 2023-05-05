Meandering Sobriety; a collection of thought-provoking short stories by author Vuong Quan Hoang.

A scientist by day and writer by night, Vuong Quan Hoang spins enigmatic tales of laughter and introspection in his new nonfiction, Meandering Sobriety.

Vuong Quan Hoang utilised his years of experience as a scientist to combine philosophical and scientific schools of thought. He has released Meandering Sobriety, a medley of humorous and reflective stories.

About the Author

Award-winning author, Dr. Vuong Quan Hoang, also known as Quan-Hoang Vuong, is a renowned scientist at Phenikaa University. His scientific article, published in 2023, details his discovery of the 'near-suicide phenomenon' and was read by more than 200,000 people over just 48 days.

Dr. Vuong has experience working in industries like ING Barings and World Bank/IFC. From 2003 to 2015, he was an entrepreneur with multiple successful ventures, including Vuong & Associates, an advisory boutique agency.

His dedication to his craft led him to found the Centre for Interdisciplinary Social Research at Phenikaa University, where he directs research operations. Dr. Vuong is also an associate member of the Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics and the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development. He has over 200 published academic papers and has been honoured with the National Book Prize and National Journalism Prize.

In 2021, Prof. Pham Minh Chinh, a co-author on one of his projects, was elected the Vietnamese Prime Minister. His Bayesvl R package for implementing MCMC simulations has enabled many researchers to fulfill their research missions in social sciences and humanities.

A Refreshing and Innovative Read

In a fast-paced world of noise, chaos, and competitiveness, Meandering Sobriety is a breath of fresh air amongst many new releases. Despite being a renowned scientist with numerous publications, the author assures a calm, reassuring pace that doesn't alienate its readers with complex scientific theories or philosophical debates.

Full of endearing anecdotes, personal or otherwise, the book is a blanket of comfort and peace, helping readers unwind from the stress of everyday life and self-evaluate. The book is divided into three sections: science sobriety, business intelligence, and meandering thought. The stories follow a natural progression that slowly helps improve readers' emotional well-being by allowing them to connect with their innate selves.

The chapter titles immediately draw in readers with their wit and charm and set a precedent for the intriguing stories within. Chapters like 'Cheapest Scientific Material Ever!' help lighten the mood with details of the French physicist, Etienne Klein, pranking viewers using their presumptions against them. Other chapters take a more sombre and reflective tone.

With fast trends and even faster lives, it's easy to lose sight of oneself, but the book allows readers to let go of pretences, relax, and reconnect with their inner selves. Readers can see themselves reflected in the many anecdotes and characters and use their experiences to better understand their thoughts and desires.

Meandering Sobriety is a well-balanced dichotomy of fun and soberness; whether readers want something lighthearted or serious, the book holds something for everyone.

Overwhelmingly Positive Customer Reviews

The book boasts rave customer reviews due to its effortlessly funny writing and candour, with readers confirming it was worth $3.99 and more. Reviewers applaud Dr. Vuong's ability to draw readers in and help them relax yet still leave them with thought-provoking questions and a better understanding of themselves.

Readers parallel the book to the famed Art of War by Sun Tzu and laud it for the introspection and self-understanding it provokes without being too heavy on the soul. Many appreciate the tranquil yet thought-provoking musings of the writer and commend it for an enriched reading experience.

Conclusion

Despite its recent release, Meandering Sobriety was already an Amazon Bestseller, attesting to its raw and refreshing take on philosophical literature. It's a great read to help relax during a chaotic day, and the short story style is perfect for readers with little time on their hands. The book is available on Amazon for $3.99 and in paperback for $8.99.

Media Contact

Meandering Sobriety

Quan-Hoang Vuong

Vietnam