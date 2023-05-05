Command Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White Retires

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve and command chief, Air Force Reserve was formally retired in a ceremony on April 29 by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Richard Scobee, former chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander Air Force Reserve Command. White retired after serving 34 years in the Air Force Reserve. He was joined by his family, including his wife Edith, son Jordon and daughter Gabby, as well as friends, his civilian employer, leadership past and present, and a packed house of his fellow Airmen. During the ceremony, White was awarded the Legion of Merit medal and presented a retirement certificate and pin, a special commendation by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Congressional recognition. Throughout his career, White has held many aircraft maintenance and leadership positions, including serving as command chief at both the wing and numbered Air Force levels. He also mobilized and deployed in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM and Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. As White retires from the Air Force Reserve, he will return to his civilian job as a supervising law enforcement officer in Southern California. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brent Skeen)