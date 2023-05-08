Laser-Compatible Cast Acrylic Means High-Quality Cuts & Engraving
Interstate Advanced Materials offers clear, colored, and glitter cast acrylic sheet with dimensions optimized for use in laser cutter systems and projects.
While both cast and extruded acrylic are compatible with CO2 laser cutters, cast acrylic is the acrylic of choice for precision cuts.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of desktop-sized laser cutters allows more people than ever before to make their dream decorations, jewelry, and other custom projects a reality from the comfort of their own home. With easier access to laser cutters, the maker and hobbyist laser communities have grown and continue to make products from materials that range from wood and paper to cork and plastic. Plastics such as cast acrylic offer desirable properties like durability and a smoother quality of cut. Interstate Advanced Materials offers clear, colored, and glitter cast acrylic sheet with dimensions optimized for use in laser cutter systems and projects.
— Christopher Isar
While both cast and extruded acrylic are compatible with CO2 laser cutters, cast acrylic is the acrylic of choice for precision cuts. Cast acrylic sheet is a lightweight and durable plastic with more impact resistance than glass. It has smoother edges when laser cut, which reduces the amount of polishing or finishing needed in the final product. Extruded acrylic, on the other hand, tends to leave rougher edges and more debris when cut with a laser. In addition to its suitability for laser cutting, cast acrylic can be engraved and is easily shaped using heat. It has excellent weatherability and its resistance to UV damage combined with its attractive aesthetic make it a good fit for outdoor projects like signage.
Cast acrylic sheet may be used in laser cutters to make custom projects and its applications are limited only by the imagination. Wall art, photo frames, letters and shapes for indoor and outdoor signs, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and toys or games are just a few of the many applications laser cuttable cast acrylic may be used for.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers cast acrylic in 12" x 20" sheets and custom cut-to-size options up to 48" x 96". Unlock 30%+ off cast acrylic sheet and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about cast acrylic and how its properties make it an excellent material for laser projects, call a material expert at (800) 742-3444.
