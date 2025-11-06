Interstate Advanced Materials Debuts Acrylic Fabrication & Machining Guide for Fabricators & Machinists

Acrylic sheet being cut with a jig saw.

Interstate Advanced Materials released an acrylic fabrication & machining guide to help fabricators and machinists with machining, forming, bonding, and more.

This guide translates acrylic best practices into simple, repeatable steps that save time on the shop floor. It's designed to reduce scrap, prevent crazing, and speed up setup.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials (IAM) today announced the release of its Acrylic Fabrication & Machining Guide , now available on the Interstate Plastics website, a division of IAM. The launch follows Interstate Plastics’ recognition with the 2025 IAPD Education Circle of Champions Award, honoring the company’s commitment to materials education and training.Designed for fabricators, machinists, and makers, the guide consolidates practical settings, setups, and troubleshooting for working with acrylic (PMMA/plexiglass) , including cutting, CNC routing, drilling, thermoforming, bonding, and finishing—plus annealing cycles, shop setup notes, and quick-reference tables for chip load, drill RPMs, and forming windows.“We built this to help teams get acrylic right the first time,” said Christopher Isar of Interstate Advanced Materials. “From feeds and speeds to forming temperatures and bond prep, the guide distills proven practices so fabricators of all skill levels can move faster with fewer reworks.”What’s inside the guide:- Quick-start tables for saw blades, CNC chip loads, drill speeds, and line-bend limits- Forming windows for cast vs. extruded acrylic and brand-specific notes- Bonding guidance covering capillary solvent cementing vs. structural adhesives- Troubleshooting for melt-back, chipping, crazing, bubbles, and webbing- Finishing methods (scrape, sand, buff, flame) with when-to-use guidanceThe guide expands Interstate Advanced Materials' growing technical resource library and underscores the company’s materials education focus.The Acrylic Fabrication & Machining Guide is available now on the Interstate Plastics website at https://www.interstateplastics.com/acrylic-fabrication-machining-guide Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, delivering excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 45 years.

