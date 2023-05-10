NurseMotherCaregiver.com Sponsors Training for Dementia Caregivers

ABC Dementia, where we Appreciate Behavioral Communication in Dementia

Caregiver support organizations partner to provide free online training for dementia family caregivers through July.

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [Allen Park, MI] - NurseMotherCaregiver.com is proud to announce its partnership with ABC Dementia to provide free behavior-tracking training for dementia family caregivers. The partnership aims to empower caregivers with the necessary tools to better understand and manage challenging behaviors commonly exhibited by people with dementia.

Behavior tracking is a method that allows caregivers to identify and document behavior patterns in individuals with dementia. By tracking these behaviors, caregivers can identify any unmet needs and address them before they lead to challenging behavioral issues. The training provided by NurseMotherCaregiver.com and ABC Dementia will equip caregivers with the knowledge and skills to effectively track and manage these behaviors.

"The partnership with ABC Dementia is an exciting opportunity for us to offer a valuable resource to dementia family caregivers," said Cindy Rogers, CEO of NurseMotherCaregiver.com. "We recognize the challenges that come with caring for a loved one with dementia, and we are committed to providing caregivers with the necessary support to ensure that their loved ones receive the best care possible."

The behavior tracking training is completely free of charge and will be offered online through the ABC Dementia platform. Caregivers will have access to expert advice, resources, and support throughout the training process.

"I am thrilled to partner with NurseMotherCaregiver.com to provide this critical training to dementia family caregivers," said Laura Herman, Dementia Care Consultant and founder of ABC Dementia. "By equipping caregivers with the skills to better understand and respond to behavioral communication, we can improve the quality of life for both the person with dementia and their care team."

The training program is open to all dementia caregivers and will be available at no charge to family caregivers until August 1, 2023. To register for the program, email Laura Herman at hello@abcdementia.org.

About NurseMotherCaregiver.com:

NurseMotherCaregiver.com is a leading provider of online resources, training, and support for caregivers. The company's mission is to empower caregivers with the knowledge and skills to provide the best care possible for their loved ones.

About ABC Dementia:

ABC Dementia is an organization dedicated to Appreciating Behavioral Communication in Dementia in order to improve the quality of life for individuals living with the condition and their families. The organization provides education, resources, and support to help caregivers manage the challenges of caring for a person with dementia.