Delaware Flag to be Lowered for Former Senator J. Donald Isaacs

Illustrative American and Delaware State Flags at Half Staff to represent Flag Status

WILMINGTON, Del. – With the passing of former State Senator J. Donald Isaacs on April 28, 2023, Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 8, 2023, as a mark of respect for Mr. Isaacs and his service to Delaware.

Mr. Isaacs was a member of the Delaware Senate from 1962 to 1976, and served as Senate President Pro Tempore from 1973 to 1976.

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff the morning of Monday, May 8, 2023, and returned to full staff at the close of business that day.


