EDRM Announces Detroit Symposium Keynote and Speakers

Setting the global standards for e-discovery You Be the Judge Panel

Innovation. Collaboration. The Motor City. EDRM.” — Scott Petz, member, Dickinson Wright PLLC

MINNEAPOLIS, MI, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce the EDRM Detroit Symposium on June 1-2, 2023 at the Hollywood Hotel and Casino at Greektown in Detroit, MI.

Register for the event here.

Join us for an immersive EDRM gathering where you can connect, learn, and share with experts from diverse fields. This is not your typical Summit/Workshop – it’s a unique opportunity to engage with the Project Trustees and the Global Advisory Council 2023 on key initiatives, contribute to the EDRM 2nd half of 2023 roadmap, and stay on top of cutting-edge topics in eDiscovery.

“Innovation. Collaboration. The Motor City. EDRM,” reflected Scott Petz, EDRM Global Advisory Council leader, and member of Dickinson Wright PLLC, a returning sponsor of the five year event. “EDRM’s Motor City event provides a great vehicle to continue to drive the eDiscovery World forward. I hope to see you there!”

The agenda includes a CLE session sponsored by EDRM Trusted Partner, Reed Smith, called, “You Be the Judge,” an opening keynote from Craig Ball, featured speaker, FTI’s Jerry Bui on Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Integration into Front Office Apps and a Judicial Story Telling Panel on eDiscovery Disasters from the Bench moderated by the Hon. James Francis IV (ret) with Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford (ED MI), District Court Judge Iain Johnston (ND IL), Magistrate Judge Kristen Mix (CO) and Michigan Appellate Judge Christopher Yates.

Project Trustees will gather input and discuss future direction for many EDRM projects including EDRM 2.0, AI, the Special Master and eDiscovery Mediation, Privilege Logs, DupeID, Text Message Metadata Primer and more.

“There is so much to look forward to at this symposium—the keynote by the incomparable Craig Ball, peering into impending applications of Generative AI, and I am especially excited about the judicial storytelling—otherwise known as the “Judges Unleashed!,” said David Cohen, head of Reed Smith’s Records & E-Discovery Group and Chair of the EDRM Board of Project Trustees. “However, one of the most unique aspects of this symposium is the opportunity to combine these educational experiences with the experience of connecting with experts and thought leaders in the E-Discovery community to advance the work that EDRM teams are performing-- collaborating on real-world advances in e-discovery practice.”

The event kicks off June 1st, with a networking Cocktail Reception where you can get your eDiscovery groove on and network with like-minded professionals and catch up with old friends. On the following day, get ready for an action-packed day of learning and sharing.

“Without a doubt, this will be one of the most enjoyable and meaningful eDiscovery conferences of 2023,” predicted Jay Yelton, of counsel at Warner, Norcross + Judd, returning sponsor of the premier event. “Thursday evening starts with a reception, and the opportunity to have dinner with a group of other eDiscovery enthusiasts. Friday offers educational sessions plus an excellent opportunity to learn about what the 15 EDRM project teams are working on, ask questions and determine whether you want to join an existing team or propose the creation of a new project.” Jay Yelton is the chair of the annual event, returning in 2023, an EDRM Global Advisory Council leader and the Project Trustee of the Discovery Special Master and Mediation Project.

Our sponsors will showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the market, while our expert speakers will delve into trending topics and challenges in the eDiscovery space. You’ll also get a chance to collaborate with project teams and exchange ideas with industry colleagues. This gathering is the perfect opportunity to gain insights and forge new connections. Sponsorship opportunities are available, please reach out to info@edrm.net for more information.

Don’t miss out – space is limited, save your seat here and check out the agenda.

“Kaylee Walstad and I love working with the Detroit community on eDiscovery events,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “The education is always top notch; the networking opportunities are outstanding and our Michigan friends have the warmest welcome for our international community.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact