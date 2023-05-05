Submit Release
Carper Announces Plans to Introduce Permitting Reform Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement:

“Last year, the Senate led the way in enacting historic investments to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, address the threat of climate change, and lower energy costs for Americans. Now, we have an opportunity to pass meaningful reforms that support the deployment of clean energy projects across our nation and uphold essential environmental protections.

“As EPW Chairman, I am committed to developing permitting legislation through regular order and having an inclusive, transparent process. The EPW Committee has already held the first of two planned oversight hearings to offer our colleagues, stakeholders, and other government officials an opportunity to share their perspectives on what is working and what is not when it comes to our nation’s environmental review and permitting processes.

“In the weeks ahead, I intend to build off of that work and release a permitting proposal that would accomplish three objectives: reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve the nation’s bedrock environmental laws, encourage early and frequent engagement with communities, and provide businesses with certainty and predictability.”

