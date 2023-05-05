Submit Release
Tredegar Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation TG declared a quarterly dividend of thirteen cents ($0.13) per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2023.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2022 sales of $939 million. With approximately 2,200 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

