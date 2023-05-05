America’s Future Files Amicus Brief in West Virginia Title IX Case
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it submitted an Amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in B.P.J v West Virginia State Board of Educators (WVSBE), et al., Dkt. No. 23-1078 (4th Cir. 2023).
The brief was filed on May 4, 2023, in support of the defendants, WVSBE, and provides the court with valuable insight regarding the constitutional validity of a 2021 West Virginia state statute protecting women’s sports and, by virtue, women. It offers the court a historical framework, weaving together principles of Natural Law, our American Judeo-Christian system of beliefs, and principled reason, all of which serve as the undergirds of our nation’s charter.
“We are a nation of laws, and our Constitution reserves powers to each state to enact laws in the interest and benefit of their citizens,” said Mary O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “We hope that this court rules in favor of the defendants and upholds the West Virginia law.”
As the brief states, “[m]uch has changed in America since 1972, but what has not changed is the text, history, or tradition of Title IX or the Equal Protection Clause…Title IX means what it has always meant. It means what it says. It was intended to give girls equal opportunities with boys in school sports. West Virginia’s statute upholds the rights of West Virginia’s women and girls. This Court should uphold these as well.”
To read more details about this filing, along with several other briefs filed by America’s Future, please visit our Law & Policy page on our website at www.AmericasFuture.net.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
