Tampa Bay Wave Welcomes 15 Diverse Tech Startups into the 2023 TechDiversity Accelerator Cohort
The TechDiversity Accelerator brings the most innovative tech startups to Tampa Bay, a nationally-recognized hub for startup talent and innovation.
The lack of venture capital activity for startups led by diverse founders has been disproportionate. However, it’s no secret that diversity is good for business.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), a nonprofit technology accelerator helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses, is proud to announce the 2023 TechDiversity Accelerator powered by the Nielsen Foundation. This program cohort consists of 15 incredible high-growth tech startups from across the United States and around the world, including companies from Spain, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, New York, and Oregon. The TechDiversity Accelerator is designed for early-stage tech companies that are at least 51% owned, controlled and operated by people of color (including Black, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Latino or Latina, Native or other minority entrepreneurs), women, veterans, LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities.
— Linda Olson, CEO Tampa Bay Wave
The 2023 TechDiversity Accelerator, which has been supported by the Nielsen Foundation since its inception in 2018, is a 3-month tech business accelerator program that offers companies access to key resources to accelerate their growth, including a dedicated team of experts, mentoring from notable tech founders and industry giants, sales training, pitch coaching, and investor introductions in an environment designed to support and drive high-scale growth. Companies in the program will also participate in Wave’s Pitch Night at the conclusion of the program in July to pitch their companies to an audience of accredited investors, venture capitalists, Tampa Bay community members and industry leaders.
Selected participants will also receive ongoing support through Tampa Bay Wave’s CORE membership, which provides year-round mentorship, strategic introductions to investors and customers, and other valuable services to further accelerate company development. Tampa Bay Wave is the first GAN-accredited tech accelerator program in the State of Florida; thus, selected companies will also have the benefit of becoming a member of Morrow (the new name for the Global Accelerator Network) which includes $100,000+ worth of discounts and other perks.
“The lack of venture capital activity for startups led by diverse founders has been disproportionate. However, it’s no secret that diversity is good for business. And when we invest in startups led by diverse founders, the results speak for themselves: these companies have been shown to outperform their peers by 10%,” says Linda Olson, Founder and CEO, Tampa Bay Wave. “I am so proud of programs like our TechDiversity Accelerator that are making a difference. We are grateful for our long-term partnership with the Nielsen Foundation that allows us to continue advancing diversity and inclusion within the early-stage startup space.”
The 2023 cohort will be the TechDiversity Accelerator’s sixth cohort, building upon each prior year’s successes with multiple alumni companies recently closing funding rounds including No Limbits and Luna Joy.
“The Nielsen Foundation is thrilled to support the sixth cohort of the TechDiversity Accelerator at Tampa Bay Wave,” said Andrea Bertels, President and Executive Director of Grantmaking at the Nielsen Foundation. “Providing greater opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs to build, grow, and expand their businesses and influence in the tech sector is good for business and good for the world, and the caliber of the TechDiversity Accelerator companies is why the Nielsen Foundation recently renewed its support for the next three years."
The startups selected for the 2023 cohort continue the trend of strong national and international applicants, as well as a diverse maturity set. Some of the startups are in early revenue stages, with the majority generating between $100,000 to $1,000,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Cumulatively, the group has raised over $3 million in external capital. Several founders are also alumni of 500 Startups Global, Techstars, Draper Startup House, TMCx, Capital Factory, Founders Institute, and other leading accelerators. One of the companies recently won the Enterprise and Smart Data Speed Pitch at the famed SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, in March.
“The 2023 Nielsen TechDiversity Cohort continues the trend of strong founders solving real problems matriculating to Tampa and the Tampa Bay Wave Accelerator program. Applications were received from startups across the United States and globally; the final companies chosen for the program stand out in terms of quality,” said Dr. Richard Munassi, Accelerator Managing Director. “The founders of the Wave’s newest companies come from accomplished backgrounds, including McKinsey & Associates, Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, Forbes, Ernst & Young, Vodaphone, Disney, CBS, NBC, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Infosys. Founder backgrounds also include time at premier academic institutions, including Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Columbia, Rice, Duke, MIT, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, the University of Virginia, NYU Stern School of Business, and the University of Miami School of Law, and the cohort includes multiple PhDs, aeronautical engineers, and MD and JD founders as well. Top to bottom, they are companies solving real problems led by world class founders, and we are proud to have them joining the Tampa Bay Wave portfolio.”
Introducing the Tampa Bay Wave TechDiversity 2023 Cohort:
Artclever
https://en.artclever.com/
Bakstage
https://bakstage.ai/
Black Stock Footage, LLC
https://blackstockfootage.io/
BlackhedgeCompany
https://www.blackhedge.io/
Dateability
https://info.dateabilityapp.com/
Delphi Technology Corp.
https://delphitechcorp.com/
FLUIX
https://fluixpro.com/
Insttantt
https://www.insttantt.com/
Kind Designs
https://kinddesigns.org/
Koda Health
https://www.kodahealthcare.com/
Lazo
https://www.lazo.us/
The MŌN App
https://www.themonapp.com/
Pulse Charter Connect
https://pulsecharterconnect.com/
Snipitz
https://www.snipitz.app/
Tempest Droneworx, Inc.
https://www.tempestdroneworx.com/
To learn more about the TechDiversity Accelerator, please visit: https://www.tampabaywave.org/techdiversity/
Cesar Hernandez
Omni Public
+1 813-277-6540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube