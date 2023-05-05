Submit Release
Minister’s statement on Midwives Day

CANADA, May 5 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in recognition of Midwives Day, May 5, 2023:

“Today, we honour the valuable role midwives play in our health-care system, providing quality primary care to growing families during pregnancy, labour, birth and the post-partum period. We recognize and greatly appreciate their adaptability and responsiveness to their clients.

“Midwives deliver more than one-quarter of the babies born each year in B.C., serving diverse families throughout the province, including those in rural, remote and First Nations communities. Their expertise, compassion and commitment help ensure that every expecting parent has access to effective and culturally safe perinatal care.

“Through B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, we are taking meaningful action to retain, recruit and train more midwives. This means more growing families will have access to the care, comfort and support that midwives provide.

“We are also working with the First Nations Health Authority to support Indigenous midwifery through reclamation of Indigenous birthing practices and remote birthing.

“Many people around B.C. have benefited from the empowerment, expertise and support that a midwife provides. To meet the growing demand for midwifery services, the Province has added 20 seats to the University of British Columbia’s midwifery program, encouraging more people to pursue a rewarding career as a registered midwife and enabling more people to access midwifery care as they grow their families.

“On behalf of the provincial government, please join me in thanking midwives for their important work and steady commitment to their clients.”

