Minister’s statement on April Labour Force Survey

CANADA, May 5 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement on the release of Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey for April 2023:

“Today’s Labour Force Survey release confirms that B.C.’s economy remains stable with a total of 2,100 jobs added last month. This continues our steady growth, which has seen 20,400 full-time jobs added this year, even as jurisdictions around the world face challenges.

“When people are working, our economy is working. That’s demonstrated by this week’s news that B.C.’s GDP growth of 13.7% since 2017 was the highest in Canada among large provinces.

“While B.C.’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.0%, this is still below average and is a clear indication that more people are looking for work. This is good news for businesses that have felt the effects of global labour shortages.

“We continue to hear from businesses that are having trouble recruiting skilled workers. At the same time, we need to create opportunities for people in rural B.C. who have been affected by changes in the forest sector.

“Earlier this week, I was pleased to join Premier David Eby and Minister of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson to announce our new Future Ready Action Plan.

“This plan is a $480-million commitment to remove barriers and open more opportunities for post-secondary education, including micro-credentials and skills training, so people can get good family-sustaining jobs in British Columbia, and to make sure businesses have access to a skilled, diverse talent pool.

“And through programs like the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund and the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, we are working hand in hand with communities and businesses to ensure people can thrive in the communities they love.

“We know there are challenges ahead for the global economy and we will continue to be nimble as we navigate changing circumstances. That’s why we are continuing to support people and build resilient, diverse communities as we build a strong and sustainable economy that works for everyone.”

