WISCONSIN, May 5 - An Act to amend 77.52 (13) and 77.53 (10); and to create 77.51 (3h), 77.51 (3pq), 77.51 (4f), 77.54 (70), 100.30 (2) (ci), 100.30 (2) (ck), 100.30 (2) (ckc) and 100.30 (6) (a) 10. of the statutes; Relating to: exemptions to the sale of diapers and feminine hygiene products. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab226
You just read:
AB226 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-05-05
