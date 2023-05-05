Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,921 in the last 365 days.

AB226 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-05-05

WISCONSIN, May 5 - An Act to amend 77.52 (13) and 77.53 (10); and to create 77.51 (3h), 77.51 (3pq), 77.51 (4f), 77.54 (70), 100.30 (2) (ci), 100.30 (2) (ck), 100.30 (2) (ckc) and 100.30 (6) (a) 10. of the statutes; Relating to: exemptions to the sale of diapers and feminine hygiene products. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab226

You just read:

AB226 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-05-05

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more