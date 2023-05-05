Submit Release
Request for Applications - DC Sanitary Line Correction and Education Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to conduct a pilot project using a participatory process to educate the targeted communities, in the Watts Branch and Nash Run watersheds (“Community/Communities”), on proper residential plumbing installment or renovation of sanitary lines. The grantee will also provide support to correct improperly installed lines. The grantee will document its work and develop a guidance report that DOEE will use to expand the program to serve more District residents in the targeted communities.  The amount available for the project is $180,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-IED-820" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 16, 2023.  The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises.

- Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1pm. Meeting link >>

Meeting number: 2304 139 1303
Password: public

Join by video system 

Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number. 

Join by phone 

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) 
Access code: 230 413 91303

