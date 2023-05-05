Maine DOE Update – May 5, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce that 2 million dollars of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding will support additional summer learning and enrichment programming for PreK – grade 12 students this summer. This follows the recent award of $2.1 million to 63 school administrative units (SAUs) to support summer enrichment programming through the Title I Summer Reallocation Grant. | More

This notification is a reminder that Regional School Calendars are due by June 1, 2023, for school administrative units (SAU) and private schools, approved for tuition purposes, in coordination with their local secondary career and technical education (CTE) school. This requirement is part of Public Law 2011, Chapter 686 to promote collaboration among local school administrative units that may benefit from inter-administrative unit collaboration beyond CTE. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs) and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) to be part of a 3-year First 10 Community School pilot project funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. Developed by Education Development Center, First 10 Community Schools bring together school systems, early childhood programs, and community partners/agencies to improve care and education for young children and their families throughout the first 10 years of children’s lives. This model works to improve teaching and learning, deepen partnerships with families, and provide comprehensive services for children and families. | More

