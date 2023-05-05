New York Chocolate's Latest Blog Ranks Top 5 Milk Chocolate Bars in NYC

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Chocolate, a leading online platform dedicated to celebrating the art of chocolate-making, has released their latest blog post ranking the top 5 milk chocolate bars in NYC. The list was curated by a team of expert chocolatiers using their exclusive New York Chocolate Tasting Formula.

MarieBelle Chocolate has secured the top spot on the list with its exceptional taste, quality, and unique packaging. Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate takes the close runner-up position, while Neuhaus Chocolate, Royce Chocolate, and Coco Chocolate complete the list with their outstanding milk chocolate bars.

"We're on a mission to bring back the good old days where candy shops were a hub for socializing and community. And we're starting by celebrating New York City's finest milk chocolate bars," said the team at New York Chocolate. "Our blog post is a must-read for anyone who loves chocolate and wants to indulge in the best milk chocolate bars in the city."

The blog post is now live on the New York Chocolate website and can be accessed here :https://www.newyorkchocolatee.com/post/manhattan-s-best-milk-chocolate-bars. For more information, follow New York Chocolate on Instagram @newyorkchocolate.

About New York Chocolate:

New York Chocolate is a leading online platform dedicated to celebrating the art of chocolate-making in the world. They curate the best chocolate shops and makers in NYC and provide a platform for chocolate lovers to learn, taste, and indulge in the finest chocolate creations. For more information, visit their website at https://www.newyorkchocolatee.com/post/manhattan-s-best-milk-chocolate-bars or follow them on Instagram @newyorkchocolate.

Contact: Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr

New York Chocolate Media Relations

Email: info@newyorkchocolatee.com

Phone: 845-296-1042 ext 3168

