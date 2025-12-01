Center for Disabilities Innovations Approved as Medicare and Medicaid DME Supplier

Approved by CMS, the Center for Disabilities Innovations can now provide essential durable medical equipment to support individuals across the Hudson Valley.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Disabilities Innovations is proud to announce its official approval as a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) supplier by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This significant designation authorizes the organization to provide essential medical equipment to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries across New York, expanding access to the tools individuals need to live healthier, more independent lives.As a community-centered organization serving the Hudson Valley, the Center for Disabilities Innovations has long been dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. The new CMS approval enables the center to play an even greater role in meeting the growing demand for high-quality, accessible medical supplies throughout the region.“We are thrilled to be recognized by Medicare and Medicaid as an approved supplier of durable medical equipment,” said John Smith, Executive Director of the Center for Disabilities Innovations. “This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to serving our community and ensuring that New Yorkers have access to the equipment they need to live fuller, healthier lives.”Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr., MPA, Principal Executive of CDI, added, “This approval is a milestone for our organization. It represents both the trust CMS has placed in our operations and our unwavering dedication to supporting individuals with disabilities. We are committed to delivering the highest standard of care, service, and accessibility to every family we serve.”With its new DME supplier status, the Center for Disabilities Innovations will offer a wide range of durable medical equipment, including but not limited to:Mobility aidsRespiratory equipmentIncontinence suppliesOrthopedic and support devicesDaily-living assistance equipmentOther essential medical devices designed to support independenceEach product category has been selected to help clients enhance their mobility, safety, and overall well-being. The center’s knowledgeable team provides personalized assistance to help each patient identify the equipment best suited to their needs, ensuring that every individual receives care that is both medically appropriate and deeply compassionate.The approval also strengthens the center’s role as a trusted resource for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers across the Hudson Valley. With the ability to bill Medicare and Medicaid directly, the Center for Disabilities Innovations can now streamline access to critical equipment for eligible individuals and reduce out-of-pocket burdens for families.This milestone further aligns with the center’s mission to empower individuals with disabilities, promote independence, and foster a more inclusive and supportive community. By combining medical expertise, personalized service, and a genuine dedication to community well-being, the Center for Disabilities Innovations continues to rise as one of the region’s leading sources of medically necessary equipment.For more information about the durable medical supplies and services offered through the Center for Disabilities Innovations, please visit www.CenterForDisabilityInnovations.com or contact the center directly to speak with a member of our team.About the Center for Disabilities InnovationsThe Center for Disabilities Innovations is a leading provider of durable medical equipment (DME) and disability-support services in the Hudson Valley. The organization is committed to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities by providing accessible medical equipment, dedicated service, and personalized support. Our mission is to empower individuals, promote independence, and create an inclusive community where all people can thrive.Media Contact:Tennecia DelgadoCoordinator, Center for Disabilities InnovationsPhone: 866-992-7702 Ext. 102Email: Info@CenterforDisabilityInnovations.com

