eStruxture Data Centers named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, eStruxture, the largest Canadian data center provider, was recognized for its industry-leading performance and business practices, and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2023 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.
“I’m incredibly proud of this recognition and where eStruxture is today”, says Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. “This award is a testament to our strategy and our focus on bringing best-in-class data center services to the Canadian market, but most importantly to our culture and our people’s steadfast commitment to excellence.”
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.
“The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience,” says Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, companies such as eStruxture have accelerated their growth by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable results.”
eStruxture understands and is deeply committed to the Canadian market, which continues to be one of the most active regions for data center growth as more companies realize a strong need for highly scalable and sustainable data center solutions, and high-power densities. The company continues to focus its investments on Canada as their data centers are uniquely positioned to continue to gain traction in the market. eStruxture currently operates a total of 15 facilities across Canada in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver.
About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program
Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.
About eStruxture
eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.
Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.
For more information, visit www.estruxture.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Angela Adam
“I’m incredibly proud of this recognition and where eStruxture is today”, says Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. “This award is a testament to our strategy and our focus on bringing best-in-class data center services to the Canadian market, but most importantly to our culture and our people’s steadfast commitment to excellence.”
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.
“The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience,” says Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, companies such as eStruxture have accelerated their growth by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable results.”
eStruxture understands and is deeply committed to the Canadian market, which continues to be one of the most active regions for data center growth as more companies realize a strong need for highly scalable and sustainable data center solutions, and high-power densities. The company continues to focus its investments on Canada as their data centers are uniquely positioned to continue to gain traction in the market. eStruxture currently operates a total of 15 facilities across Canada in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver.
About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program
Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.
About eStruxture
eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.
Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.
For more information, visit www.estruxture.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Angela Adam
eStruxture Data Centers
+1 514-557-2321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn