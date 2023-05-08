Dow Launches Online Tool for Agrochemical Formulators
DOW™ Crop Solver accelerates agricultural formulation development allowing formulators to speed up inert ingredient selection and evaluation.
Our goal is to provide fast and easy access to Dow’s formulation guidance and inert properties to support cost-effective formulation development.”MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW), through its Industrial Solutions business, has introduced a new innovative online tool, DOW™ Crop Solver, to accelerate agricultural formulation development. DOW™ Crop Solver provides a guided journey which helps formulators speed up inert ingredient selection and evaluation, and quickly assess inert ingredient properties – all from an experience optimized for desktop and mobile use.
Michael Tate, Ph.D. – Principal Research Scientist
These ingredients from Dow Industrial Solutions feature high-performance and innovative products for agrochemical formulators to produce crop protection products by accessing additive information in the early stages of development, which enables formulators to save time by avoiding unnecessary formulation iterations while also reducing wasted material, ensuring more successful formulation in the field.
“DOW™ Crop Solver was built based on customer feedback,” said Diana Vasquez, Global Segment Leader for Dow Industrial Solutions. “Extensive interviews were used to understand agrochemical formulators’ pain points. As a result, we built a curated and tailored data set specific to the crop experience that allows formulators to apply advanced filters to find the right inert ingredients based on their specific needs.”
The evolving complexity of agrochemical formulations brings new challenges to traditional pesticide development. The right inert ingredients are key to addressing those challenges and developing stable, efficient crop protection formulations that allow the active ingredient to realize its full potential. DOW™ Crop Solver offers easy-to-find technical data on these ingredients and the option to request samples for accelerated agricultural formulation development in one unique place. The tool’s features include active ingredient search, crop regulatory information by product, technical and safety data, easy on-the-go navigation and inert ingredient property comparisons. It is currently available in North America and will expand to the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India and Latin America regions.
“We know speed of product development for our crop protection formulators is essential,” said Michael Tate, Ph.D. – Principal Research Scientist. “Our goal is to provide fast and easy access to Dow’s formulation guidance and inert properties to support cost-effective formulation development and helping our customers business to succeed.”
To learn more about Crop Solver visit www.dow.com/cropsolver.
About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.
