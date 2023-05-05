AZCOMP Technologies Hosts Webinar on AutoRemind, the Complete Patient Communication System for Medical Practices
Free Webinar on AutoRemind Patient Communication System - Unlock Your Ability to Effortlessly Communicate with Patients. May 17, 2023, 10:00 AM Pacific.
Running a medical practice without software to automate patient communication is ineffective and costly. With AutoRemind, practices can communicate with their patients effectively and efficiently.”MESA, AZ, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - AZCOMP Technologies, a leading provider of medical billing software and electronic health records for Medisoft and Lytec, is hosting a free webinar on May 17th, 2023 at 10:00 AM Pacific. The webinar, titled "Unlock Your Ability to Effortlessly Communicate with Your Patients," will focus on the benefits of AutoRemind, the complete patient communication system.
AutoRemind is an add-on product that seamlessly integrates with Medisoft and Lytec, allowing medical practices to communicate with their patients effortlessly and automatically in a variety of ways. The system includes automated appointment reminders through text or email, two-way texting for general patient communication or appointment reminders, contacting patients who missed an appointment using text or email, monthly newsletters, new treatment promotions, annual checkup reminders, birthday wishes or other general patient communication, customer satisfaction or other surveys, and digital patient intake forms.
"Running a medical practice without software to automate patient communication is ineffective and costly," said Keven Cluff, AZCOMP Technologies General Manager. "With AutoRemind, practices can reduce missed appointments, increase patient retention and satisfaction, and ultimately increase cash flow."
During the webinar, attendees will learn how AutoRemind can help their practice be more efficient and profitable. The webinar will cover topics such as appointment reminders, two-way texting through your practice management system, health maintenance reminders, automating health history forms and more.
"The webinar is a great opportunity for medical practices to learn how they can unlock their ability to communicate with their patients effortlessly," said Cluff. "We encourage all Medisoft and Lytec users to register for the webinar to learn more about AutoRemind and the benefits it can bring to their practice."
Registration for the webinar is free and can be done by visiting the website https://www.azcomp.com/events/.
About AZCOMP Technologies
AZCOMP Technologies is a leading provider of medical billing software and electronic health records for Medisoft and Lytec. The company also offers AutoRemind, the complete patient communication system. With a team of experienced professionals, AZCOMP Technologies is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support to medical practices.
