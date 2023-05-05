Data Throttle Forms New Partnership; To Offer Highly Specialized Telemarketing Data
Data Throttle specializes in E-mail list procurement and transmission. Through a new partnership with Marc Publishing, it will now offer telemarketing data.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Throttle, an emerging leader in digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce it has entered into a significant data partnership with Marc Publishing in Philadelphia. The partnership will give Data Throttle the ability to provide hyper-targeted telemarketing data for lead generation across the insurance, home improvement, and financial planning industries.
The move is is a step towards more diversified service offerings for Data Throttle, who specializes in opt-in E-mail list procurement and transmission. It is also a calculated push toward the creation of additional revenue streams: the partnership will initially focus on the senior insurance market, with outreach beginning immediately to agencies and brokerage firms ahead of the Oct. 15 start of Medicare open enrollment. Products will include targeted T.65 and 65+ prospecting lists with available postal, E-mail, direct and/or home phone contacts. Web verified opt-in and live transfer telemarketing leads will be available on a regional and statewide level.
Speaking on the partnership, Michael Vincente, president and partner at Data Throttle, said, “We are beyond excited to be so young a company and already cementing relationships with such esteemed companies as Marc Publishing. We have no doubt the partnership will make us that much more of a formidable, standout presence in the highly competitive field of direct marketing.”
Marc Publishing provides similar insurance-targeted products to numerous branches of Banker’s Life and Casualty and American Senior Benefits. They have been an industry leader in insurance prospecting provision since 1996 and also provide leads to a host of home-improvement and financial planning organizations.
About Data Throttle: Data Throttle was formed in late 2022 with a focus on bringing a new, unique data set to the E-mail marketing world. Much of its data is obtained from other vendors, but web partnerships allow for an average delivery of 20-30% unique prospects on E-mail marketing campaigns as compared to other suppliers. The partnership with Marc Publishing will also add to Data Throttle’s unique opt-in E-mail and direct mail universes.
