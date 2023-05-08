HIP Video Promo presents: Intruder 424 premieres "Devil In Your Crown" video on New Noise Magazine

Pete & Chris Biggiani are poised to pass along the torch of the rock greats they emulate. In "Devil In Your Crown", they craft an atmosphere of devilish power.

TOMS RIVER, NJ, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW NOISE MAGAZINE | VIDEO PREMIERE: INTRUDER 424 – ‘DEVIL IN YOUR CROWN’

Brothers Pete and Chris Biggiani of Intruder 424 have been rocking together since their cradle days. Playing the bars and boardwalks of their hometown Toms River, NJ, they honed their synchronous sound, eventually turning heads with their past project. Touring around the country, they landed a spot on the TV show No Cover, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Alice Cooper and gaining an international audience. Now refocused on their dark rock duo, Intruder 424 produce astounding singles - with only two musicians. With a burgeoning TikTok following generating over 10 million views, Intruder 424 is poised to receive the torch of the rock n roll greats they emulate.

In their new single “Devil in Your Crown,” Intruder 424 holds nothing back as they explore the entrapment of narcissistic relationships. Launching off with a full-distortion riff and a thunderous rake of drums, the Biggiani brothers craft an atmosphere of devilish power. Chris lends his soaring vocals to the scathing lyrics that describe a tyrant attempting to control everything around him. Over Pete’s crashing and rolling drums, Chris offers a screeching and masterful solo before the song crashes out with swagger and disgust.

The best way to dive deeper into the world of Intruder 424 is by watching the music video for “Devil in Your Crown.” On a soundstage bathed in devilish crimson lights designed by Pete and Chris. The film serves as a tempting teaser for future live shows to come, prompting listeners to scrunch into a stank face and headbang along with the renegade romp. It won't be long before Intruder 424 takes their eardrum-blasting tunes onto stages worldwide.

More Intruder 424 on HIP Video Promo

More Intruder 424 online