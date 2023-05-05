Mesquite ISD, a 40,000-Student District in Texas, Has Joined A Long List Of Districts That Have Partnered With SWYE360
Mesquite Independent School District has joined an extensive and growing list of school districts partnered with SWYE360 Learning.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesquite ISD (MISD) is delighted to be one of many districts nationwide to join forces with SWYE360. This data analytics company uses machine learning to aggregate the impact of software application usage on student learning.
Mesquite ISD is an inspiring and innovative learning community that educates and inspires students to pursue excellence. MISD serves roughly 40,000 students on 52 campuses and covers an area of approximately 60 square miles in east Dallas County. MISD draws students from Mesquite, Garland, and Balch Springs, as well as areas of Dallas.
"Having Mesquite ISD on board is exciting news for us as we continue to innovate and consider the variability of all learners. SWYE360's objective is to give equal access to great teaching and learning for all students, everywhere," says Jacob Makuvire, CEO and founder of the company.
"Because software has a high usage rate, it does not mean it's impacting learning," he adds.
SWYE360 will help Mesquite ISD streamline their spending post ESSER funds by identifying the most impactful software applications their learners utilize on paid and non-paid software. Teachers and students access over 1,700 different software applications a semester, and some of the non-paid, free software may be making an impact in helping bridge student learning losses.
SWYE360 Learning is an innovative tech company that leverages machine learning to collect, assess, aggregate, and predict the return on investment (ROI) and return on academics (ROA) on all software used in school districts. They aim to provide equitable access to outstanding teaching and learning for all students, regardless of location.
The company's purpose is to help school districts answer a fundamental question: "How do you know the software your students are using has an impact on their learning outcomes?" SWYE360 believes that technology in the hands of great teachers can be transformational.
Mesquite Independent School District is among many school districts partnering with SWYE360 nationwide. "We believe in developing our people's talents, confidence, and creative genius. Our collaborative partnership with SYWE360 will help us achieve these objectives," says an MISD spokesman.
For additional information on SWYE360 Learning or collaborative inquiries, please get in touch with the company using the information below. A team member would be glad to assist and answer any questions.
Michael McKinney
SWYE360 Learning
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn