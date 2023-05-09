EvoCharge To Expand Operations with New Headquarters
With this expansion we are excited to have the space we need to accommodate the growth of our engineering, product development, operations, and customer service capabilities to delight our customers.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, today announced it will be moving its operations from the Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI) headquarters to its own dedicated facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The building is currently undergoing remodeling and the move is slated for this Spring.
— Tom Moser, President, EvoCharge
“EvoCharge is dedicated to significantly expanding its EV Charging portfolio of solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With this expansion we are excited to have the space we need to accommodate the growth of our engineering, product development, operations, and customer service capabilities needed to delight our customers,” said Tom Moser, President, EvoCharge.
The new EvoCharge headquarters will be located at 10208 Crosstown Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), EvoCharge provides a comprehensive offering of Level 2 and 3 charging stations. Combining these with the EvoCharge Network, the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system and a wide range of installation hardware, EvoCharge offers a suite of solutions for single family, multi-family, hospitality, workplace, and other commercial applications. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
