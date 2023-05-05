FXCO Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO)DALLAS, TEXAS, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO) (the "Company") announced today that it received an expected letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) et seq. because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the securities of the Company will be subject to delisting on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
The letter is a formal notification that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) will consider this matter in their decision regarding the Company’s continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
The Company will present its views with respect to this deficiency to the Panel in writing on May 8, 2023.
The Company is continuing to work diligently to finalize and file the Form 10-K as soon as possible.
About Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including statements about the successful consummation of the Company's initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.
Contact:
Financial Strategies Acquistion Corp.
Timo Vainionpäa
Chairman
tvainionpaa@finspac.com
Alexander V. Schinzing
Celtic Asset & Equity Partners
email us here