USIU-Africa names South Carolina's CEO Positively People as Center for Executive Education Interim Executive Director
78% of East African companies are family-owned and employ 78% of the workforce. The socio-economic landscape thrives when family-owned businesses thrive. This is a must.”MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USIU-Africa, the oldest and only U.S.-accredited East African university, is proud to announce the launch of its Center for Executive Education and the appointment of Charleston, South Carolina’s Dr. Jean Meeks-Koch, CEO of Positively People, as the Interim Executive Director. The Center is aimed at addressing family business challenges in East Africa, and its launch event in Nairobi, KE, attended by dignitaries, thought-thinkers, and esteemed professors, including speeches by Dr. Kevit Desai, Board Chair USIU-Africa, Dr. Vimal Shah, Chairman of Bidco Africa, and Vice Chancellor Margee Ensign.
Dr. Jean Meeks-Koch emphasized the importance of prioritizing the sustainability of family-owned businesses in East Africa, which are the foundation of a strong economic fabric, weaving together the threads of prosperity and growth for communities and the region. The Center will provide an immersive and multidisciplinary learning experience in partnership with the Association for Family Business Enterprise (AFBE), the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the Doctoral Association of Eastern Africa (DAEA) to improve research that links academia and industry.
USIU-Africa's comprehensive strategy is designed to empower society's leaders in the region and the continent by positioning it as the transformative leader in executive education. Professor Margee Ensign, Vice-Chancellor of USIU-Africa, highlighted the importance of equipping executives and professionals with the latest knowledge and resources to drive economic growth, sustainability, poverty reduction, and job creation in the region.
While delivering her keynote address, Dr. Jean Meeks-Koch, CEO of Positively People and the Interim Executive Director of the Center, noted that sustaining family-owned businesses in East Africa must be prioritized.
“USIU-Africa's Center launch and strategic focus meet critical regional needs. The socio-economic landscape thrives when family-owned businesses are equipped with robust governance and continuity plans. These businesses are the foundation of a strong economic fabric, weaving together the threads of prosperity and growth for communities and the region,” she said.
USIU-Africa's initial focus is on family-owned businesses, which comprise a staggering 76% of all companies in the EAC and employ over 78% of the workforce. Unfortunately, less than 16% of these businesses have a solid succession plan or strong family and business governance. USIU-Africa's commitment to its success is unwavering, and its executive education programs will equip these family businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today's global marketplace. The Center will also offer programs in IT, especially data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, development and global monetary policy, and healthcare delivery.
USIU–Africa is one of Kenya's leading private universities, representing over 65 nationalities pursuing 37 Undergraduate, Graduate, and Doctoral programs. It is the only University in the region with dual accreditation in Kenya by the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the United States of America (USA) by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). www.usiu.ac.ke
