Peacock Rentals Adds New Exotic Cars to Fleet in Orange County, Offering a Wider Selection of Luxury Cars for Rent.
Peacock Rentals adds new exotic cars to their fleet in Orange County and Los Angeles, providing luxury car rental experiences for any occasion.
At Peacock Rentals, we strive to offer unparalleled customer service and an extensive collection of luxury and high-performance exotic rental cars in Orange County for any event or occasion.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peacock Rentals, Southern California's leading provider of exotic car rentals, has recently expanded its collection of luxury vehicles. With an array of exotic cars such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, and more, the company offers an unparalleled driving experience to car enthusiasts and those seeking a taste of luxury.
— Neil Liebrand
Renowned for its exceptional customer service and high-end vehicles, Peacock Rentals caters to diverse needs, whether it is a special event, a weekend trip, or simply an urge to drive a luxury car. As per the owner of Peacock Rentals, the company is committed to delivering the best possible experience to its customers, starting from booking the rental to returning the car. The team is continuously working towards expanding the collection with the latest and most exceptional cars on the market.
Among the latest additions to the fleet is the Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder, a convertible powerhouse that can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.9 seconds. The car's advanced aerodynamics and rear-wheel steering ensure unparalleled handling and agility, making it a joy to drive on winding roads or highways.
Another thrilling new addition is the Ferrari 488 GTB, a striking sports car that blends Italian design with state-of-the-art technology. With a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 660 horsepower, the car can reach speeds of up to 205 mph. Its sleek and aerodynamic design is sure to attract attention on the road.
Peacock Rentals also offers a range of other exotic cars, such as the McLaren 720S, Porsche 911 GT3, and Bentley Continental GT, among others. All of the vehicles are meticulously maintained and regularly serviced to ensure they are in top-notch condition for customers.
Peacock Rentals believes that renting a luxury car should be a memorable experience, which is why the company goes the extra mile to provide customers with a seamless rental process and the best possible driving experience. The company offers flexible rental periods and competitive pricing, allowing renters to indulge in the ultimate Orange County luxury car rental experience without breaking the bank.
With numerous satisfied customers who attest to its commitment to excellence, Peacock Rentals is the premier choice for Orange County Lamborghini rentals, as per a customer who rented the Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder for a weekend getaway with their partner. The car was in impeccable condition, and the staff at Peacock Rentals were exceptionally helpful and friendly.
As satisfied customers will attest, Peacock Rentals is the premier choice for Orange County exotic car rentals. "Rented the Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder for a weekend getaway, and it was hands down the best weekend" said a satisfied customer in a recent review. "The car was in pristine condition, and the staff at Peacock Rentals were incredibly helpful and friendly. Would highly recommend Peacock Rentals to anyone looking for an unforgettable luxury car rental experience."
To further enhance the customer experience, Peacock Rentals has added some more perks for customers, including delivery and pickup services to their desired location. The company has also introduced a loyalty program that rewards frequent customers with exclusive discounts, upgrades, and perks such as free delivery and pickup services, priority booking, and complimentary add-ons.
Peacock Rentals is committed to providing exceptional service and an unforgettable experience to its customers. The company's new additions and services are expected to enhance the customer experience, and its team of experts is available round the clock to assist with any queries or concerns.
Whether in Orange County or Los Angeles, Peacock Rentals is the go-to destination for exotic car rentals. With its wide range of luxury cars, exceptional customer service, and competitive pricing, the company is the top choice for locals and tourists alike. Peacock Rentals takes pride in offering the best exotic car rental experience in the region.
In conclusion, Peacock Rentals is delighted to announce the addition of new exotic car models to its fleet, along with the launch of new services and a loyalty program. The company invites customers to visit its website or rental location to check out the new models and learn more about the services and rewards program. Peacock Rentals looks forward to providing an unforgettable exotic car rental experience to its customers.
Neil Liebrand
Peacock Rentals
+1 714-823-8235
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok