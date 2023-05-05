Secretary Naig Comments on the Conclusion of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 4, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the Iowa General Assembly concluded their work for the 2023 legislative session:

“I want to commend Governor Reynolds and the Legislature for continuing to enact a positive agenda that sets Iowa up for future growth and success. All Iowans, as well as communities big and small, benefit from a strong agriculture. As we mark the 10-year anniversary of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, I’m pleased to see a continued investment in water quality and conservation programs that will further accelerate the adoption of innovative and proven practices. Funding the completion of the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Iowa State University and dedicating additional resources for foreign animal disease preparedness and response will protect our critically important livestock industry. Consumers benefit from ongoing support for the Choose Iowa program, the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, additional meat processing capacity, and the newly created Dairy Innovation Fund, all of which will enhance the availability of Iowa products. With key investments in these and many other important priorities for agriculture, we are ensuring that Iowa’s #1 industry can thrive and remain productive for years to come.”