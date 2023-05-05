NorthPoint Development Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Riverport Trade Center

A $63.8 million investment stimulating economic growth for Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, May 3, to unveil the new 725,000 square foot industrial park, Riverport Trade Center. Located at 13955 Riverport Place Drive, the Class A state-of-the-art industrial park consists of three buildings across nearly 46 acres.

The investment into Maryland Heights is estimated to have created 193 construction jobs and is expected to bring more than 292 operational jobs to the Maryland Heights community. NorthPoint Development invested $63.8 million into the development, excluding additional investments made by the occupying tenants.

NorthPoint Development has invested almost $800 million across the metropolitan area, bringing 11 different industrial parks to the region.

“We are here to celebrate our tenants’ new home and to welcome them to the community,” said Mark Militzer, Regional Vice President at NorthPoint Development. “Thank you to our tenants for your continued partnership and for expanding your operations into Maryland Heights. We entered the St. Louis market in 2015 with our first development, Hazelwood Logistics Center. In eight short years, we’ve invested almost $800 million and developed 11.8 million square feet of space here in the St. Louis metropolitan area.”

Riverport Trade Center is strategically located with optimal access to I-70 and I-270, and is located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, allowing for easy regional and local industrial distribution.

“What an exciting day for this, not only for the City of Maryland Heights but for the entire St. Louis region,” said Mayor Mike Moeller, City of Maryland Heights. “I’d like to thank NorthPoint for their interest in Maryland Heights and for bringing these three buildings and eight new businesses to the city, which represents an investment of over $63 million. This project not only represents growth for the City of Maryland Heights, but it also represents an improvement of lives in our community.”

NorthPoint Development and Cushman & Wakefield are actively leasing industrial space. Some tenants of Riverport Trade Center include Core & Main Fire Protection, Esbelt Corporation, Matthews Aurora, Vicostone, Cerrozone, Smart Karton, and Core Telecom Systems.

“This property was slated for many things, many times over the last 25 years, but nothing ever came to fruition,” said Jim Carver, Director of Economic Development, City of Maryland Heights. “The city’s commitment to new development and creation of economic value is now showing as we are here together today. We could not be prouder of what the partnership with NorthPoint has accomplished and the much-needed jobs this development has created.”

Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony included Mayor Mike Moeller, City of Maryland Heights, Jim Carver, Director of Economic Development, City of Maryland Heights, and Mark Militzer, Regional Vice President at NorthPoint Development.

Ed Lampitt and Matt Eastin of Cushman & Wakefield served as the listing brokers for the industrial park.

